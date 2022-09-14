Hitchin Town sunk by three in Bedfordshire

Hitchin Town fell to a second successive 3-0 defeat as Bedford Town cruised to success in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Tyrone Lewthwaite got two and Hugh Alban-Jones the other as the home side sent a limp Canaries squad down to 10th in the table.

The previous 3-0 defeat to Heybridge Swifts in the FA Cup means they have a blank weekend again on Saturday.

Stotfold moved into the top half of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division with a 2-0 win at Tring Athletic, Jack Bradshaw and Scott Piggott getting the goals.

They are now eighth and travel to Harpenden Town on Saturday, the side directly above them in the table.

It wasn't such a good night though for Baldock Town and Arlesey Town.

The Reds travelled to moneybags Leighton Town, the same side who had dumped them out of the FA Cup with a 9-2 loss.

This was better but still ended in a reverse, Tommy Reynolds getting the only goal in a 3-1 loss.

Arlesey meanwhile are still searching for their first victory of the season after losing 1-0 at home to St Panteleimon.

Baldock tackle Colney Heath at New Lamb Meadow on Saturday while Arlesey go to Cockfosters.