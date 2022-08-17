Hitchin continued excellent and unbeaten start to Southern League season

Hitchin Town were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Rushall Olympic in the Southern League. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town continued their fantastic start to the new Southern League Premier Division Central season - with four more points lifting them up to third.

Both wins this season have come away from Top Field, the first on the opening day against Barwell while the second was on Tuesday at AFC Rushden & Diamonds with a 2-1 success.

Jack Connor had fired the hosts into a lead eight minutes before half-time but their advantage lasted a little more than 60 seconds, Rushden keeper Dean Snedker unable to gather the ball cleanly in the wet conditions and Stephen Cawley prodding it home.

Half-time parity became full-time superiority thanks to a penalty midway through the second period, given for handball but shrouded in mystery at the time.

Jack Morrell converted and bar a few scares, Hitchin battled to the victory.

Hitchin Town were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Rushall Olympic in the Southern League. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Saturday's game had seen the Canaries pick up a 0-0 draw at home to Rushall Olympic, one where both defences on top.

Toby Syme epitomised the Hitchin effort claiming the man of the match award.

Toby Syme was man of the match for Hitchin Town against Rushall Olympic. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin host Basford United on Saturday.

The Spartan South Midlands League continued although things haven't started well for both Arlesey Town and Baldock Town.

The landlords at New Lamb Meadow lie bottom after two games, the second of them bringing a 2-1 defeat at Colney Heath.

George Sippetts had scored from the penalty spot to put the Magpies ahead on 58 minutes but the Blues should have been level seven minutes later with a spot-kick of their own.

However, Lavel Davis-Thomas's effort struck the crossbar and was cleared.

Oliver Regan gave the Magpies breathing room with a second and although Will McClelland pulled one back late on, it was merely a consolation.

Baldock meanwhile are one place above them, courtesy of one more goal scored.

Those came in the first game of the season as their second ended in a 2-0 loss at home to Leverstock Green, one of three sides to have won all three games played so far this year.

Stotfold are up to ninth after four points in three days at two home games.

They beat Aylesbury Vale Dynamos 3-2 with goals from Kade Bagge, Scott Piggott and Codi-Lee Spavins, although they had to withstand a second-half fightback after turning round 3-0 ahead.

Tuesday's game ended in a 0-0 draw with Potton United.

They host Grays Athletic in the FA Cup on Saturday.