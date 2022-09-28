Hitchin Town show some fight to snap poor sequence with draw against St Ives

Hitchin Town put three 3-0 defeats behind them with a battling 1-1 draw and a much-improved performance against St Ives Town.

The Canaries had lost to Heybridge Swifts in the FA Cup by that score before defeats away to Bedford Town and Stourbridge, the last of them on Saturday giving the home side their first win of the Southern League Premier Division Central season.

Ives have been enjoying a good start to the campaign and victory could have sent them into the play-off positions.

It looked good too when they took the lead on 17 minutes, Tyrone Baker sweeping home after a couple of quick passes following a loose clearance.

And Ives were generally on top for the first period, Greg Kaziboni a particular consistent threat.

However, they were pegged back by half-time when a long-range effort from Finley Wilkinson clipped off an outfield player and deceived goalkeeper James Goff.

And the second half belonged more to the home side, although neither team could find a winner.

No game on Saturday means Hitchin's next action comes at Top Field on Monday when they host Welwyn Garden City in the Herts Senior Cup.

Baldock Town moved into the first round proper of the FA Vase with a fine 3-1 win away to Long Melford.

Charlie Joy scored twice in five minutes midway through the first half and they could have had a third but a penalty was saved.

The third did arrive just past the hour, Laurence Ajong getting his 11th of the season and even though the home side pulled one back, the Reds move on to face Benfleet at home on October 22.

They had another home game on Tuesday night, away to Potters Bar Town in the Herts Senior Cup first round.

And despite a goal from Joe Abe, they lost 4-1 to the Isthmian League side.

Arlesey Town fell to a sixth defeat of the Spartan South Midlands League season on Saturday, but the 3-2 reverse at home to Shefford Town & Campton did give some hope for a better future.

Goals from Vinnie Baker and Will McClelland got them to within a goal after being 3-0 down at half-time.

Stotfold meanwhile drew 1-1 at home to unbeaten Leverstock Green, Jordan Stevenson on target.