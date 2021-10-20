Hitchin Town hit rock bottom in Southern League after double defeat

Published: 4:00 PM October 20, 2021

Hitchin Town slipped to the bottom of the table after defeats to Needham Market and St Ives Town. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town have hit rock bottom after two more defeats sent them spiralling to the foot of the Southern League table.

A 6-1 reverse at home to Needham Market on Saturday was bad enough but the 1-0 loss at St Ives Town on Tuesday, a side that had gone eight games without a win prior to the success at Westwood Road, will probably hurt the most.

Not even the return of talismanic striker Callum Stead, brought off the bench at half-time in midweek, could prevent the Canaries extending their own unwanted sequence to no win in six.

They have two more games coming up, starting with a home clash with Stratford Town on Saturday and followed by a trip to play-off chasing Tamworth on Tuesday.

Stotfold are riding high at the other end of the table in Spartan South Midlands League Division One but it was Letchworth Eagles who deservedly took the honours in their return derby match at Pixmore.

The two sides had met on the opening day of the season at New Roker Park with the hosts taking a 4-1 win.

But the Eagles repaid them with a 2-0 success in front of a crowd of nearly 200.

Stotfold remain top but their gap has been cut to four. Letchworth meanwhile are up to 12th.

One division above them Baldock Town are also in trouble at the wrong end of the table but did claim another crucial point in a 1-1 draw at London Colney.

They had taken the lead courtesy of Ashley Hay's goal in a first half they dominated, but the hosts hit back after the break and Callum Ismail's goal means they are now level on points with Tring Athletic at the foot of the SSML Premier Division.

They get a chance to put their fantastic cup form on the line again on Sunday when they host Hullbridge Sports in the FA Vase first round.

Arlesey Town meanwhile are up to ninth in the league after enjoying a very untypical 1-0 win at home to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

Ryan Lamond got the only goal in the first half.

They host Hadley on Saturday before a trip to Broadfields United on Tuesday.