Good start for Hitchin is forgotten in Needham Market comeback

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:27 PM January 25, 2022
Hitchin Town lost 3-1 away to Needham Market in the Southern League.

Hitchin Town lost 3-1 away to Needham Market in the Southern League.

Hitchin Town dropped back into the relegation places in Southern League Premier Division Central after a 3-1 loss away to Needham Market.

It had started well enough when Callum Stead fired them ahead on 16 minutes, but a penalty seven minutes later from Luke Ingram levelled things up and the Marketmen sealed the win after the break, Ingram getting his second and Ben Fowkes wrapping up the win.

The Canaries are now 20th, level on points with the sides either side of them, Lowestoft Town below them and Biggleswade Town above, with Nuneaton Borough a further point ahead.

Hitchin Town lost 3-1 away to Needham Market in the Southern League.

Hitchin Town lost 3-1 away to Needham Market in the Southern League.

Arlesey Town had a disappointing 1-0 defeat away to Flackwell Heath in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Jack Shakespeare had put the hosts ahead on 16 minutes and despite having James Essex sent off just before half-time, they were able to thwart the Blues for the remainder of the game.

Letchworth Eagles picked up a first league win of 2022 when they won away to Burton Park Wanderers in Division One.

Adedoyin Sanni got the only goal.

Football
Hitchin Town FC
Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News

