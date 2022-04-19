Hitchin Town still left waiting for safety as final day looms

Hitchin Town formed a guard of honour for Southern League Premier Division Central champions Banbury United. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town's Southern League fate could be settled before the final day of the season and without them getting involved.

Only Robbie O'Keefe's Biggleswade Town can send them down but to do so, they will need to win their final two games and hope the Canaries fail to secure the one point they need at home to Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

Biggleswade's first game comes on Thursday with a much-delayed contest against Tamworth.

Hitchin dropped to third from bottom after losing twice over the Easter weekend to the two top teams in Premier Division Central, champions Banbury United and Peterborough Sports.

Banbury won 2-0 at Top Field on Saturday before Sports claimed a 1-0 win on Easter Monday.

Baldock Town's weekend meanwhile got after to a great start as they beat landlords Arlesey Town 3-0 on Saturday with goals from Finley Aldridge, Alex Coppin and Tommy Reynolds.

However, they were brought back to earth on Tuesday with a similar score at Crawley Green bringing defeat.

Baldock face a trip to Holmer Green on Saturday with Arlesey at home to Flackwell Heath.