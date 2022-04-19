Hitchin Town still left waiting for safety as final day looms
- Credit: PETER ELSE
Hitchin Town's Southern League fate could be settled before the final day of the season and without them getting involved.
Only Robbie O'Keefe's Biggleswade Town can send them down but to do so, they will need to win their final two games and hope the Canaries fail to secure the one point they need at home to Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.
Biggleswade's first game comes on Thursday with a much-delayed contest against Tamworth.
Hitchin dropped to third from bottom after losing twice over the Easter weekend to the two top teams in Premier Division Central, champions Banbury United and Peterborough Sports.
Banbury won 2-0 at Top Field on Saturday before Sports claimed a 1-0 win on Easter Monday.
Baldock Town's weekend meanwhile got after to a great start as they beat landlords Arlesey Town 3-0 on Saturday with goals from Finley Aldridge, Alex Coppin and Tommy Reynolds.
However, they were brought back to earth on Tuesday with a similar score at Crawley Green bringing defeat.
Most Read
- 1 Stevenage primary school did not call Social Services over child sex claims
- 2 'Sneak preview' as opening date for M&S Stevenage unveiled
- 3 Stevenage Regeneration: Find out what's happening next
- 4 Plans for 28 new homes approved on appeal
- 5 Two 14-year-old girls have gone missing from Stevenage
- 6 61-year-old man missing from Stevenage is found
- 7 Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'
- 8 Charity announces shop closure three years after opening
- 9 Comet readers share their cutest pictures for National Pet Month
- 10 Stevenage primary school under investigation over financial 'deficiencies'
Baldock face a trip to Holmer Green on Saturday with Arlesey at home to Flackwell Heath.