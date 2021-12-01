Hitchin Town pegged back at Barwell despite Callum Stead's goal

Hitchin Town celebrate Callum Stead's goal away to Barwell. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town suffered a second successive defeat by a one-goal margin - going down 2-1 away to Barwell.

It looked to be going so well for the Southern League Premier Division Central's basement club when Callum Stead scored his eighth of the season to put them ahead on 28 minutes.

And they held that lead until midway through the second period, Ross Oulton equalising for the Leicestershire club, before having their hopes dashed when Ben Stephens got the winner with 19 minutes to go.

Hitchin remain on the foot of the table, three points behind safety. They host AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Saturday.

Arlesey Town bounced back from a 4-0 loss on Saturday to beat Tring Athletic 1-0 on Tuesday night in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Eleftherios Metso got the only goal after nine minutes as they consolidated their seventh place.

Codi-Lee Spavins bagged a brace as Stotfold stayed top of the Division One table with a 4-1 win at home to Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Jack Bradshaw and Luke Smith got the others for Brett Donnelly's men.

Letchworth Eagles meanwhile drew 1-1 away to Thame United Res, Adedoyin Sanni getting their goal.

Hitchin Belles were able to get a few teams out despite the inclement weather.

The U16 Whites beat Watford Youth 4-2 for a third straight win but the U12 Blues lost 3-1 to Bedwell after a slow start.

The U14 Sapphires also lost, 1-0 to Harpenden Colts, with Tam and Millie picking up the player of the match award, and the U15 Whites went down in an 11-goal thriller to BSF, losing 7-4

Belle took the player of the match prize for the U8s thanks to fantastic movement behind the defensive line against Meninas, something which nearly produced a goal.