Hitchin Town beaten by winless Stourbridge and Stotfold lose perfect record with Thame loss
- Credit: PETER ELSE
Hitchin Town's hopes of climbing the Southern League Division One Central table were hit by a huge blow - as they lost 3-0 at home to Stourbridge.
It was the visiting Glassboys first league win of the season at the 10th time of asking and it would have taken the most ardent of Canaries fans to admit it wasn't deserved.
Ben O'Hanlon had put the visitors ahead at the break and a double from Reece Styche confirmed a miserable afternoon for Mark Burke's men who are now in the bottom three.
Stotfold suffered their first dark day in Spartan South Midlands League Division One as they dropped points for the first time this season, losing 2-0 to Thame United Res.
Letchworth Eagles and Arlesey Town also lost, Nikolay Rusev getting the Eagles only goal in a 5-1 reverse at home to Wellingborough Whitworth and Bruno Brito and Archie Sayer on target in the Blues' 3-2 defeat at home to Leverstock Green.
But Baldock Town came through with a 2-1 win at Ardley United despite having Luke Rowland sent off in the first half for two bookings.
Josh Furness and Owen Robertson got the goals that move them up to 16th.
