Hitchin Town and Stotfold moving closer to end of season goals

Steve Cawley scored the first for Hitchin Town in their win over Lowestoft Town. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town kept their hopes of staying in the Southern League Premier Division Central well and truly in their own hands after another fascinating week in the relegation scrap.

Six of the bottom seven sides were in action on Saturday and four of them won including the Canaries who beat bottom of the table Lowestoft Town 3-2 courtesy of goals from Steve Cawley, Alex Brown and Rio Dasilva.

Tuesday night's fixtures brought more good news as Bromsgrove Sporting lost 1-0 in their game in hand to leave Mark Burke's men 16th, three points above a potential relegation spot and seven clear of Biggleswade Town, although they have played two games less.

Stotfold meanwhile are just two wins from the Spartan South Midlands League Division One title after rivals Winslow United suffered a 1-0 to Shefford Town & Campton.

They could win it on Saturday too, if Winslow lose to Rushden & Higham United and the Eagles beat Northampton Sileby Rangers away.

Otherwise it may go down to Tuesday's game at New Roker Park against Shefford.