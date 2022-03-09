Hitchin Town remain embroiled in relegation battle after loss to Leiston

Hitchin Town fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Leiston in the Southern League Premier Division Central. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin's battle to avoid the drop continues after a 2-1 loss at Leiston.

They remain third from bottom in the Southern League Premier Division Central table, a position that could carry relegation, with just nine games to play.

Finlay Barnes scored nine minutes before half-time for play-off chasing Leiston before William Davies doubled their lead 11 minutes into the second period.

Steve Cawley pulled one back for the Canaries just a minute later but they couldn't fashion what would have been a precious equaliser.

They face Peterborough Sports at Top Field on Saturday.

Stotfold manager Brett Donnelly was not happy with his side's performance despite a 3-1 win over Irchester United moving them six points clear at the top of Spartan South Midlands League Division One with 10 games to go.

An own-goal plus efforts from Codi-Lee Spavins and Kade Bagge brought the three points but Donnelly admitted on Twitter he wouldn't "accept a performance like that, regardless of the conditions".

Arlesey Town fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Ardley United in the Premier Division.