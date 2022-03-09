The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Hitchin Town remain embroiled in relegation battle after loss to Leiston

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:20 AM March 9, 2022
Hitchin Town fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Leiston in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Hitchin Town fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Leiston in the Southern League Premier Division Central. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin's battle to avoid the drop continues after a 2-1 loss at Leiston.

They remain third from bottom in the Southern League Premier Division Central table, a position that could carry relegation, with just nine games to play.

Finlay Barnes scored nine minutes before half-time for play-off chasing Leiston before William Davies doubled their lead 11 minutes into the second period.

Steve Cawley pulled one back for the Canaries just a minute later but they couldn't fashion what would have been a precious equaliser.

They face Peterborough Sports at Top Field on Saturday.

Stotfold manager Brett Donnelly was not happy with his side's performance despite a 3-1 win over Irchester United moving them six points clear at the top of Spartan South Midlands League Division One with 10 games to go.

An own-goal plus efforts from Codi-Lee Spavins and Kade Bagge brought the three points but Donnelly admitted on Twitter he wouldn't "accept a performance like that, regardless of the conditions".

Most Read

  1. 1 7 of the best roast dinners in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
  2. 2 'I'm proud of how far I've come' says Hitchin Love Island star Molly-Mae
  3. 3 Meet your Hitchin Highbury by-election candidates
  1. 4 Light a candle for Ukraine at solidarity event
  2. 5 7 of the most scenic places to visit in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Seven adorable animals looking for a new home in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Elderly motorist, 80, killed in Stevenage A1(M) crash on Broadhall Way
  5. 8 Amazon and Kenwood recall homeware items due to safety concerns
  6. 9 Sainsbury's to close all of its own-brand cafés in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Alleged assault and shoplifting offences at Co-op store in Stevenage

 Arlesey Town fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss at home to Ardley United in the Premier Division.

Football
Non-League Football
Hitchin Town FC
Hitchin News
Stotfold News
Baldock News

Don't Miss

Illegal parking meant that fire crews "struggled to access" a building they were called out to in Harrow Court, Stevenage.

Herts Live News

Firefighters 'struggle to access' building due to illegally parked car

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A1(M) junction 7 for the A602 at Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Stevenage A1(M) junction reopened after collision and 'medical emergency'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A Google Street View of the road between the A507 at Cumberlow Green and Cromer Heath

Herts Live News

Motorcyclist aged in his 60s killed in crash near A507 and Stevenage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
HM The Queen's helicopter lands at Walsworth Common in Hitchin.

Herts Live News

Pictures show HM The Queen’s Royal Family helicopter land in Hitchin

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon