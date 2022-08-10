Hitchin answer boss's prayers with winning start to Southern League season

Hitchin Town opened the new Southern League season with a win at Barwell. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town answered Mark Burke's plea in style as they opened up the Southern League season with a victory.

The Canaries boss had wanted a strong start to the campaign after a disappointing effort last time out and he got it at Barwell with a 2-1 win.

The Leicestershire side had taken the lead in the first period, skipper Brady Hickey converting from the spot after a foul by Charlie Horlock.

But the game changed on the stroke of half-time when the the hosts had Kyle Rowley given a straight red card after an apparent headbutt.

The extra man paid dividends two minutes after the restart, Jack Morrell scoring from just inside the Barwell half, but the winner didn't come until a minute from time, Finley Wilkinson sticking out a boot in a crowded area to poke home a Steve Gleeson corner.

Hitchin host Rushall Olympic at Top field on Saturday in another Premier Division Central clash.

The FA Cup started too with both Arlesey Town and Stotfold requiring replays.

Stotfold had held FA Vase holders Newport Pagnell Town to a 2-2 draw at New Roker Park, Scott Piggott and Mason Spence twice putting them in front.

The replay saw the Swans go in front just before half-time but a first goal from the club from Jack Woods followed by a Kade Bagge winner in stoppage time gave Brett Donnelly's men a 2-1 win and set up a preliminary round meeting at home to Isthmian League Grays Athletic.

Arlesey had held Southern League Barton Rovers to a 1-1 draw in game one, Stuart Mortimer lashing in the equaliser from 30 yards with four minutes to go.

But there was to be no joy at New Lamb Meadow as they were beaten 3-0.

Baldock Town gave moneybags Leighton Town a real fright, first taking the lead and then equalising on 34 minutes, Lawrence Ajong scoring them both.

However, two goals before the break gave the home side a 4-2 and they extended that to 9-2 by the final whistle.