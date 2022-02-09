Hitchin Town surrender winning position for third game in a row

Hitchin Town lost for the third game in a row after taking the lead, this time to Coalville Town. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town remain firmly in relegation trouble as they let a one-goal lead slip for the third game in a row - the latest defeat coming away to Coalville Town.

Callum Stead had put them ahead before a 3-1 defeat at Needham Market while Steve Cawley's goal had given them the advantage over Hednesford Town before the Staffordshire side fought back to win 2-1.

This time it was Jacob Hutchinson who fired the Canaries into the lead, the on-loan Colchester United forward pouncing in the 62nd minute after Cawley's effort had rebounded to him.

But they were level again three minutes later when Elliot Puttman struck from a corner and then behind after a further seven minutes, Timothy Berridge getting what turned out to be the winner.

It leaves Mark Burke's men bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central table, five points behind guaranteed safety with 13 games to go.

They will finish the campaign without top-scorer Callum Stead who has secured a move to National League North Kettering Town.

Stotfold prepared for arguably their biggest game of the year with a 2-0 win away to Amersham Town.

Joseph Ryan and Luke Smith got the goals as the Eagles remain top of Spartan South Midlands League Division One, one point ahead of Winslow United.

And it is the Buckinghamshire side who are next up at New Roker Park on Saturday. They have two games in hand on Brett Donnelly's men and will be looking for a repeat of their 4-1 success in November.

Victory for Stotfold, however, will pile the pressure back on Winslow with 11 games remaining of the season.

Ronnie Bates was on target as Letchworth Eagles drew 1-1 with London Tigers and that was the same score for both Arlesey Town and Baldock Town in the Premier Division.

Charlie Rome got the Baldock goal in their home match against relegation rivals Holmer Green while Reece Cameron was on target from the penalty spot as the Blues were held away to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

The results leave Arlesey in eighth while Baldock are still fourth from bottom but five points above the relegation places.