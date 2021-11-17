Hitchin Town stay bottom after letting two-goal lead slip at Lowestoft

Rio Dasilva put Hitchin Town into an early lead away to Lowestoft in the Southern League. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Hitchin Town missed a glorious chance to move off the foot of the Southern League Premier Division Central table after letting a two-goal lead slip at Lowestoft Town.

The Canaries had got the best possible start by scoring twice in the opening three minutes, Rio Dasilva bagging the first and less than 60 seconds later Callum Stead lobbed the keeper for number two.

They should have wrapped it up just after half-time when they were awarded a penalty but the usually reliable Alex Brown missed from 12 yards and lifted by the reprieve, Lowestoft scored twice in the next 20 minutes to salvage a point.

It leaves Hitchin still stuck to the foot of the table but with 13th just three points away, and a better performance under their belts, they will look to push on starting at Saturday at home to Alvechurch.

Stotfold remain top of Spartan South Midlands League Division One thanks to a 5-1 win at home to Bedford.

Codi-Lee Spavins got two while there was one each for Louis Woodley and Ash Kersey.

Letchworth Eagles also won, 3-1 at London Tigers, while Baldock Town put on a good performance in defeat to Premier Division leaders Risborough Rangers.

They play at home to Hadley in the FA Vase on Sunday.