Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Hitchin Town stay bottom after letting two-goal lead slip at Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:15 PM November 17, 2021
Rio Dasilva put Hitchin Town into an early lead away to Lowestoft in the Southern League.

Rio Dasilva put Hitchin Town into an early lead away to Lowestoft in the Southern League. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Hitchin Town missed a glorious chance to move off the foot of the Southern League Premier Division Central table after letting a two-goal lead slip at Lowestoft Town.

The Canaries had got the best possible start by scoring twice in the opening three minutes, Rio Dasilva bagging the first and less than 60 seconds later Callum Stead lobbed the keeper for number two.

They should have wrapped it up just after half-time when they were awarded a penalty but the usually reliable Alex Brown missed from 12 yards and lifted by the reprieve, Lowestoft scored twice in the next 20 minutes to salvage a point.

It leaves Hitchin still stuck to the foot of the table but with 13th just three points away, and a better performance under their belts, they will look to push on starting at Saturday at home to Alvechurch.

Stotfold remain top of Spartan South Midlands League Division One thanks to a 5-1 win at home to Bedford.

Codi-Lee Spavins got two while there was one each for Louis Woodley and Ash Kersey.

Letchworth Eagles also won, 3-1 at London Tigers, while Baldock Town put on a good performance in defeat to Premier Division leaders Risborough Rangers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'
  2. 2 Jail for robber who threatened newsagent staff with kitchen knife
  3. 3 Town centre burglary prompts CCTV appeal
  1. 4 School teachers take strike action over pension row
  2. 5 Penalty drama sends Stevenage through in the FA Cup against MK Dons
  3. 6 Peaceful vigil to be held in support of Lister midwives
  4. 7 Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Stevenage
  5. 8 Steve Evans moves to top of Stevenage's list to replace Alex Revell as manager
  6. 9 Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague on 'saddest part' of gang break-in
  7. 10 Mouth of the Tyne: Where next for Stevenage after Alex Revell's departure? Some of the possible runners and riders

They play at home to Hadley in the FA Vase on Sunday.

Football
Hitchin Town FC
Stotfold News
Hitchin News
Baldock News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Bar and Beyond unit in Stevenage Leisure Park

Planning and Development

Axe throwing and beer pong planned for Stevenage

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Princess Helena College in Preston closed in August 2021

Historic school site put up for sale

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
13 new homes are set for completion in Eliot Road, Stevenage

Planning and Development

New affordable homes set for completion in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A concept image of the new Stevenage Marks and Spencer foodhall at the former Debenhams store

Retail

Jobs advertised as Stevenage M&S prepares to open

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon