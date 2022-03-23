Hitchin Town do the double in what could be a big week for their safety hopes

If Hitchin Town are to retain their Southern League Premier Division Central status then the past week will be remembered as a big moment.

They started with a 2-0 win over play-off chasing Rushall Olympic and followed it up with a 1-0 win on the road at Stratford Town.

Hitchin Town defeated play-off chasing Rushall Olympic 2-0 at Top Field. - Credit: PETER ELSE

The six points mean the Canaries are now up to 17th in the table after just one defeat in seven and while they are not safe from relegation, just three points above an improving Biggleswade Town and Bromsgrove Sporting in the final drop spot, the confidence that is flowing through the side is making the outlook seem a lot less bleak.

A crowd of 619 saw the win over Walsall-based Rushall at Top Field and they warmed further on a bright, sunny day by goals in each half by Jacob Hutchinson and Lewis Barker.

The second was one of particular joy, Barker cutting inside and finding the perfect connection to send it into the top corner.

Rio Dasilva got the only goal against Stratford 20 minutes into the second period.

Hitchin have six games remaining and still have each of the bottom two to play.

Their next game though is away to Alvechurch, another side hunting for the play-offs.

Baldock Town also picked a hugely important victory in the Premier Division of the Spartan South Midlands League as they won 3-1 away to Broadfields United.

Ashley Hay had put them in front early in the second half but it was strikes from Josh Furness and Finlay Aldridge in the final eight minutes that finally saw off their 10-man hosts.

It moves the Reds up a place to 17th and four points above second-bottom Holmer Green with a game in hand.

Arlesey Town didn't have a league game but they were in cup action, exiting the Premier Division Cup with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss to Dunstable Town.

The sides had drawn 1-1 after 90 minutes in the second round tie.

Arlesey go to Harefield United on Saturday while Baldock are away at Harpenden Town.

Stotfold are closing in on the Division One crown after a 4-1 win over Burton Park Wanderers.

Kade Bagge, Conor Clarke, Daniel Sears and Ash Kersey were on target although they did have Sam Nicholls sent off.

However, the three points, couple with a draw for Winslow United at Buckingham Athletic on Tuesday, means the Eagles are now seven points clear having played a game less than their rivals and with 10 matches left.

Letchworth Eagles are 13th meanwhile after a fine 5-2 win away to Long Crendon. Redha Zekri and Ronnie Bates both scored twice with Dan Charles getting one.

Both clubs are at home on Saturday, Stotfold hosting Kidlington Res while Buckingham visit Pixmore.