Generation Cup provides the smiles after Hitchin lose in FA Trophy

Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town bowed out of the FA Trophy at the first attempt but there was much more happiness as the Generation Cup was played at Top Field.

The cup was a celebration of 150 years of the FA Cup and was open to clubs who played then and are still in existence.

Hitchin welcomed Maidenhead United and Crystal Palace on Sunday with all three fielding squads, the majority of which were firmly in the veteran category.

Hitchin, fielding former Arsenal and Ipswich midfielder Brian Talbot at the age of 68, started with a 3-3 draw with Maidenhead.

They had 3-0 up with goals from John Sozzo and a double from Danny Talbot, Brian's son, but United pulled it back.

The second game between the Berkshire side and Crystal Palace, featuring Eddie McGoldrick, also drew 3-3 meaning it was a winner take all battle between the hosts and the Premier League side.

In the end it was Palace who won 4-0 to progress but the whole day was one of joy and nostalgia.

Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Their FA Trophy defeat saw them downed 3-1 by a workmanlike Leiston on Saturday.

The Canaries showed none of the grit they had displayed in a 0-0 draw with Tamworth seven days earlier but they did score, Ciaren Jones netting from a Callum Stead pass with 15 minutes to go.

That hauled them back to 2-1 and brought hope of a comeback.

Those hopes lasted seven minutes until Leiston scored a third and Hitchin couldn't even have the consolation of a second goal, Luke Brown's penalty in stoppage time saved by Sam Donkin.

Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Stotfold moved further clear at the top of SSML Division One thanks to a late come-from-behind win over Rushden & Higham United at New Roker Park.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Devonte Simms equalised on 73 minutes before Conor Clarke bagged the winner three minutes from time to move the Eagles eight points clear of Wellingborough Whitworth in second.

Baldock Town were beaten in the Herts Senior Cup 1-0 by Cheshunt but they beat Aylesbury Vale Dynamos by the same score in the league on Saturday, Ashley Hay getting the winner late on.

Arlesey Town meanwhile lost 2-0 at home to in-form New Salamis.