Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Generation Cup provides the smiles after Hitchin lose in FA Trophy

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:29 AM November 3, 2021
Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston.

Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town bowed out of the FA Trophy at the first attempt but there was much more happiness as the Generation Cup was played at Top Field.

The cup was a celebration of 150 years of the FA Cup and was open to clubs who played then and are still in existence.

Hitchin welcomed Maidenhead United and Crystal Palace on Sunday with all three fielding squads, the majority of which were firmly in the veteran category.

Hitchin, fielding former Arsenal and Ipswich midfielder Brian Talbot at the age of 68, started with a 3-3 draw with Maidenhead.

They had 3-0 up with goals from John Sozzo and a double from Danny Talbot, Brian's son, but United pulled it back.

The second game between the Berkshire side and Crystal Palace, featuring Eddie McGoldrick, also drew 3-3 meaning it was a winner take all battle between the hosts and the Premier League side.

In the end it was Palace who won 4-0 to progress but the whole day was one of joy and nostalgia.

Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston.

Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Most Read

  1. 1 What is happening to the former Crooked Billet? A sneak preview into new restaurant Tranquil Turtle
  2. 2 Box Wood: Council lacks legal power to halt sale
  3. 3 Latest on Met Police officer accused of rape
  1. 4 Three charged with drugs and human trafficking offences in Stevenage county lines investigation
  2. 5 Arsenal's kind act helps autistic fan enjoy first match
  3. 6 Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night - November 5
  4. 7 GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched
  5. 8 Police officer sacked for gross misconduct
  6. 9 Pride as pupils' hard work earns gold eco award
  7. 10 Seriously ill Martin marries fiancée in hospital

Their FA Trophy defeat saw them downed 3-1 by a workmanlike Leiston on Saturday.

The Canaries showed none of the grit they had displayed in a 0-0 draw with Tamworth seven days earlier but they did score, Ciaren Jones netting from a Callum Stead pass with 15 minutes to go.

That hauled them back to 2-1 and brought hope of a comeback.

Those hopes lasted seven minutes until Leiston scored a third and Hitchin couldn't even have the consolation of a second goal, Luke Brown's penalty in stoppage time saved by Sam Donkin.

Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston.

Hitchin Town went out of the FA Trophy with a 3-1 defeat at Top Field to Leiston. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Stotfold moved further clear at the top of SSML Division One thanks to a late come-from-behind win over Rushden & Higham United at New Roker Park.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, Devonte Simms equalised on 73 minutes before Conor Clarke bagged the winner three minutes from time to move the Eagles eight points clear of Wellingborough Whitworth in second.

Baldock Town were beaten in the Herts Senior Cup 1-0 by Cheshunt but they beat Aylesbury Vale Dynamos by the same score in the league on Saturday, Ashley Hay getting the winner late on.

Arlesey Town meanwhile lost 2-0 at home to in-form New Salamis.

Football
Hitchin Town FC
Hitchin News
Stotfold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stevenage Town Square. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Herts Live

Officer's actions which left man with injuries 'deemed appropriate'

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Passer by Pete Davison said that the underpass at Fairlands Way and Grace Way "looked better beforehand"

Hertfordshire County Council

Council criticised for 'shoddy' underpass paint job

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Close-up of a police officer's high visibility jacket

Herts Live

Stevenage Mosque evacuated and cordoned off due to suspicious package

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Metropolitan Police

Herts Live

Met police officer from Stevenage charged with child sex offences

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon