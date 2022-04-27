The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Football season closes for Baldock Town and Arlesey Town

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:30 PM April 27, 2022
Ashley Hay scored Baldock Town's final goal of the 2021-2022 season.

Baldock Town finished their Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division season with a draw - sending hosts Holmer Green down at the same time.

Ashley Hay had put them ahead in the first half and although the Buckinghamshire outfit equalised after the break, London Colney's win at Leverstock Green ensured they would drop down to step six for next season.

For the Reds, the season ended with them in 17th, six points above Holmer after a stirring end to the year saw them pull clear of trouble.

Arlesey Town ended with a 2-1 loss at home to Flackwell Heath to finish 10th after a season which saw two managers leave.

They had trailed 2-0 at the interval and despite a Reece Cameron penalty, they could produce a comeback for caretaker boss Adam Randall.

Division One champions Stotfold won 4-1 against Raunds Town in their final home league game, the goals coming from Jordan Stevenson (two), Ash Kersey and Jack Bradshaw.

Letchworth Eagles meanwhile drew 0-0 with Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday before losing 1-0 to Ampthill Town, who moved third with the three points.

Football
Non-League Football
Baldock News
Letchworth Garden City News
Stotfold News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
