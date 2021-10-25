Cup wizards Baldock Town producing the magic again in the FA Vase

Published: 4:01 PM October 25, 2021

Charlie Rome scored two of Baldock Town's five goals in the FA Vase against Hillingdon Borough. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Baldock Town's excellent cup form shows no sign of stopping with a comprehensive home win over Hillingdon Borough in the FA Vase.

The 5-1 success puts them into the second round where they will host fellow Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Hadley.

It was their sixth cup win this term, with three in the FA Cup and one already in this competition against Potton United.

The other was a shoot-out success over St Margaretsbury in the Herts Senior Challenge Cup.

That was noted for a fine hat-trick from Finley Aldridge as the Red fought back from 4-0 down to win on penalties.

And the 17-year-old striker was at it again with another treble sinking the Combined Counties League Division One side.

Charlie Rome got the other two.

Arlesey Town meanwhile lost 3-1 at home to Hadley in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Archie Sayer had put them ahead on seven minutes but Hadley had their noses in front by the break before controlling the second half and adding a third.

Stotfold got back to winning ways in Division One and in some style too as they beat strugglers Burton Park Wanderers 7-0.

Ash Kersey got two of them with Kade Bagge, Aaron Hector, Joseph Ryan, Jordon Stewart and Louis Woodley chipping in with the others.

Fresh from beating Stotfold in their last outing, Letchworth Eagles' up and down year continued with a 2-0 loss away to Penn & Tylers Green.

It leaves them 14th in the table while Stotfold extend their lead to seven points, having now played one more game the second-placed Ampthill Town.

Hitchin Town push forward in their 1-0 defeat to Stratford Town at Top Field. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town meanwhile remain rooted to the foot of the Southern League Premier Division Central table after a 1-0 defeat to Stratford Town at Top Field.

The match was as tight as the score suggested with the one goal coming on 38 minutes from Jaanal Gordon again coming from a set-piece, something of an Achilles heel at the minute for the Canaries.

They were given a golden chance to get back into the game when Joseph Magunda was sent off 10 minutes into the second period for a foul on Charlie Horlock.

And the home side showed plenty of fight but for all their efforts, the Stratford rearguard hung on to the clean sheet and the three points.