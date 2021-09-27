Baldock Town on the march again as FA Cup exploits transferred to FA Vase

Published: 1:16 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 1:38 PM September 27, 2021

Baldock Town are off on another cup adventure after a penalty shoot-out success at Potton United sent them into the first round proper of the FA Vase.

Their reward is a home game against Hillingdon Borough, likely to be played on Sunday, October 24, with the victory at Hutchinson Hollow following on from their FA Cup exploits earlier this season that took them to the second qualifying round, including wins against higher-ranked opposition in Grays Athletic and Wisbech Town.

Josh Furness had scored from close range to put them in front on 13 minutes but the hosts were level 11 minutes later.

Charlie Rome could have put the Reds back in front but had his spot-kick saved but he made no mistake in the shoot-out, and with Alex Coppin and Alfie Warman also scoring, plus a great save by Cameron Groom, Baldock advanced 3-2.

The same score gave Arlesey Town a big victory over Leighton Town in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

The leaders had fought back from 2-0 down at New Lamb Meadow after goals from Archie Sayer and Herculano Carvalho.

But with time almost up, Sayer kept his cool to round the keeper and bag a confidence-boosting winning goal.