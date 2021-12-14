Arlesey Town ready for new era after another win for caretaker Adam Randall

Reece Cameron (left, playing for Colney Heath) scored a hat-trick for new club Arlesey Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Arlesey Town will begin the Martin Standen era on the back of another three points for caretaker Adam Randall.

The former Harpenden Town boss takes charge of his first Blues game on Saturday, away to London Colney, but he inherits a side bursting with confidence four wins and a draw from their last six Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division games.

The latest was a 3-2 success at Holmer Green with one new signing, Reece Cameron, bagging a hat-trick.

Managerless Baldock Town lost 1-0 to Leverstock Green.

After scoring six in the SSML Challenge Trophy, Stotfold added another seven to remain top of Division One.

Codi-Lee Spavins scored three in the 7-1 home win over Long Crendon while there were singles for Joseph Ryan, Daniel Sears, Connor Clarke and Ash Kersey.

They lead Winslow United by three points but have played three more games.

Redha Zekri got the only goal in a 4-1 loss for Letchworth Eagles away to another side at the top end of the division, fourth-placed Wellingborough Whitworth.