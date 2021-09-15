Arlesey Town serve up a treat but FA Vase hopes ended in shoot-out heartache

Published: 12:55 PM September 15, 2021

Archie Sayer has signed a new deal at Arlesey Town after two goals in the FA Vase. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Arlesey Town opened up their newly-refurbished clubhouse and then provided a stunningly-entertaining game in the FA Vase.

The match at New Lamb Meadow against Deportivo Galicia ended in an incredible 4-4 draw but Chico Ramos's young side couldn't finish them off in the penalty shoot-out, losing

It started poorly for the hosts as they went 2-0 down early but the response was superb.

Alex Taylor pulled one back with a header from a Ryan Lamond cross and they were level when Archie Sayer, who signed a new deal after the match, delightfully lobbed the keeper.

The Combined Counties League side immediately re-took the lead but the first-half scoring wasn't done and Sayer got his second from the penalty spot to end a breathless 45 minutes level at 3-3.

Bruno Brito gave Arlesey the lead for the first time on the hour with a free-kick and when Deportivo missed a penalty, hopes were raised of a home win.

And with just minutes to go, the visitors equalised to send the game to penalties and ultimately to the next round.

Stotfold too went out of the Vase, losing 5-1 to White Ensign from the Essex Senior League in what was their first loss of the season.

Arlesey were back in Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division action on Tuesday and were again held to a draw after 90 minutes, Crawley Green the opposition this time and the final score 1-1.

Sernad Hoxha got the home goal.

Charlie Rome scored for Baldock Town as they beat Dunstable Town 2-0. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Baldock Town got their league season off and running with a 2-0 win away to Dunstable Town, Charlie Rome and George Bates getting the goals in the second half.

Bates had been on target on Saturday as well as the Reds lost to one of the title favourites, going down 3-1 at Hadley.

The results lift Baldock to 17th while Arlesey are 10th.

Arlesey have another home league game on Saturday when Harefield United are the visitors but Baldock will hope to add another giant-killing scalp to their name when they travel to Isthmian League Premier Division Wingate & Finchley in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Callum Stead scored twice, including the winner, against Barwell in the Southern League Premier Division. - Credit: PETER ELSE

Hitchin Town bagged a confidence-boosting victory in the Southern League Premier Division on Monday with a late 3-2 win over Barwell.

The visitors had started well but it was Hitchin who took the lead on 12 minutes, Callum Stead taking advantage of a loose pass.

The advantage lasted just five minutes, Tristan Dunkley the scorer, but the home side clawed their way back to the front foot and were back in front after Stead was brought down in the box, Alex Brown thumping home the spot-kick.

The Canaries maintained that lead with over 40 minutes of play but with 73 on the clock, Barwell got themselves back onto level terms, Jahvan Davidson-Miller finding the bottom corner with an excellent low drive.

But Hitchin were not to be denied and with three minutes remaining they got their noses in front for the third and final time,

Stead was able to get to a loose ball in front of a chasing pack of players and his lofted effort dropped beautifully into the net.

The victory ended a run of three league defeats, the last of which was a narrow 1-0 reverse at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday, a performance that had deserved at least a point.

Their FA Cup action is at home to Cheshunt, kick-off at Top Field at 3pm.

Codicote got their first win of the season in SSML Division Two, Max Evans goal giving them a 1-0 win at home to Risborough Rangers Development.