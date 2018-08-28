Host of deserving finalists finally revealed in race for our Comet Sports Awards

"Love Is" is a finalist in the Comet Sports Awards photograph of the year category (pic Chloe Emmerson) Archant

And the nominees for the 2018 Comet Sports Awards are....

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"Mud Sweat and Cheers" is a finalist in the Comet Sports Awards photograph of the year category (pic Chloe Emmerson) "Mud Sweat and Cheers" is a finalist in the Comet Sports Awards photograph of the year category (pic Chloe Emmerson)

After receiving a record-breaking amount of entries of almost 200 for this year’s awards – thanks to our great readers – we can now reveal the finalists in each of the categories.

Judging is due to take place to consider the merits of each finalist and the winners will be announced at our glittering awards evening at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre on Friday March 1, where Sky Sports Formula One commentator David Croft will once again be the host.

So without any further ado, here are the contenders.

The club of the year category sees rugby league’s North Herts Crusaders go up against footballers from Stevenage Starlets and Hitchin Belles, as well as Blueharts Hockey Club.

"These Girls Can" is a finalist in the Comet Sports Awards photograph of the year category (Paul Manning) "These Girls Can" is a finalist in the Comet Sports Awards photograph of the year category (Paul Manning)

Coach of the year finalists are Rob Dowler, Dan Stephenson, Denise Wells and Adam Willard, while the Paul Pearce Disability award category sees Martina Barber, Mark Evens, James Acraman and Phil Fielding in the running for honours.

The School of the Year finalists are St Marys Junior, Greneway School, Hitchin Girls’ and St Ippolyts CE Primary, while the Service to Sport award will go to either Tessa Stephenson, Beverley Graham, Terry Graves or Paul Holgate.

The Sports Personality of the Year prize is between James Acraman and Sarah Huntley, while the Team of the Year award sees Stevenage Sports Acrobatics Club, the women’s fourth team from Blueharts Hockey Club, North Herts Crusaders RLFC and the Stevenage Ladies East Region squad battling it out.

Our Youth Achievement prize pits Lauren Higham, Baylin Johnson, Leona Lee and Elizabeth Bown up against one another, while the Veteran Achievement award is destined for the North Herts Road Runners Squirrells, Gina Joseph, Eleanor and Dennis Draper or Nick Malpeli.

"Race Face" is a finalist in the Comet Sports Awards photograph of the year category (pic James Walsh) "Race Face" is a finalist in the Comet Sports Awards photograph of the year category (pic James Walsh)

Our Youth Team of the Year finalists are the Greneway School year eight boys’ football team, the Stevenage Storm Blizzard, Bedwell Rangers Lazio under-eights and Hitchin Cricket Club under-15s.

And finally, our Sports Photograph of the Year finalists, as shown on this page (above and right), are Paul Manning (These Girls Can!), James Walsh (Race Face) and Chloe Emmerson, who has two entries entitled ‘Love Is...’ and ‘Mud Sweat and Cheers’.

The judging panel clearly have a job on their hands to pick the winners from that little lot, but all will soon be revealed.

Best of luck to all of the 2018 finalists.