Plenty of winners for Fairlands Valley Spartans

There were plenty of winners at Fairlands Valley Spartans this week.

Suzy Hawkins landed herself on the podium at the Welwyn Half Marathon with a third-placed finish in the women's race, finishing in one hour 32 minutes 46 seconds.

David Harris-Cherguit was sixth overall from the 387 finishers, clocking 1:21:35 while Robert Wright managed a PB of 1:37:59.

The Baldock Beast returned for 2022 and John Harris led home the FVS sextet in 13th position out of 154 finishers across the multi-terrain course.

Nick Gill was 25th in 1:40:38 while Susan McAneny was the first Spartan female in 1:57:45.

Some of the winners at Fairlands Valley Spartans' presentation evening. - Credit: FVS

The club also held their annual presentation evening to celebrate the efforts across 2021.

Yuko Gordon's achievements at national and international level helped her to the overall champion crown as well as Spartan of the year.

Simon Jackson took the men’s championship.

The captains' award went to Sharon and Mike Crowley while the head coach's prize was given to Pete Smith.

Wendy Tharani and Mark Freeman took the honours from the chair and president respectively while Sam Simmons and Fiona Clarke were the two most improved Spartans.