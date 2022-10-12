The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Fairlands Valley Spartans gear up for Stevenage half marathon

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:30 AM October 12, 2022
Fairlands Valley Spartans, Stevenage half marathon

Fairlands Valley Spartans are preparing for the Stevenage half marathon - Credit: FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans are gearing up for the Stevenage half marathon on November 6.

The event raises money for the Garden House Hospice, the club's chosen charity for the year, and entry for the club and community event is £28 (or £26 for members of UKA affiliated clubs).

Spartans were founded in 1984 and the club is named after Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage, with activities on six days of the week (except Fridays).

Tuesday and Thursday sessions run from the Cricket and Hockey Club in Ditchmore Lane at 7pm, while Monday is for starters.

Some Wednesday morning daylight sessions are being trialled, with all sessions free for members, including track and field at Ridlins on Saturday mornings.

Annual membership is £42 (concessions £29) and includes UKA affiliation, coaching, free entry to midweek league, cross-country league, road relays and a handicap 5k series, as well as discounts on entries to many open races.

Athletics
Stevenage News

