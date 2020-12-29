Fairlands Valley Spartans still going strong - virtually anyway

Published: 6:30 PM December 29, 2020

Jim Brown of Fairlands Valley Spartans donned a Santa costume to complete one of his virtual runs. - Credit: PENNY SCHENKEL

Fairlands Valley Spartans have now clocked up more than 10,000 miles in their virtual race across America.

The Stevenage-based club started their virtual efforts again during November's government restrictions and a further 339 miles covered by 47 Spartans on day 50 pushed the total over the five-figure milestone.

Their most recent efforts would have seen them run the Washington (Virginia) and Philadelphia Marathons en route to the Big Apple for the New York Marathon.

Previously their combined runs took them across the historic Route 66 and other American marathons, such as Death Valley, San Francisco and Napa Valley.

For only the second time, FVS had a qualifying team in the Fly 5K inter club event and their 286 points brought them sevenths position.

This was part of the 31st Fly on Boxing Day and the team consisted of James McSweeney, who finished 42nd in a Fly PB of 23 minutes 30 seconds; Jim Brown, Nicola Andersson, Penny Schenkel and Paul Holgate.

In total there were 170 finishers.

There will be two events this week, one on New Year's Day and a second one day later.