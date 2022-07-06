Fairlands Valley Spartans produce storming display at Trent Park
- Credit: Mike Crowley
Fairlands Valley Spartans defied a huge thunderstorm and downpours at the latest Midweek League event at Trent Park.
The fastest of their 18 men at the largely off-road 10k race was Adrian Busolini, who finished 25th in 37 minutes 59 seconds, and Simon Fraser (30th, 38.36).
Pete Smith was the fastest over-60 in 45.53, as Roger Hardman (63.12) finished as second over-70.
For the women, Suzy Hawkins clocked 44.40 in 16th and Yuko Gordon was fastest over-65 in 53.10.
A 29-strong Spartan squad finished in a field of 306, with the end of series celebration at Welwyn Garden City this week.
Spartans added two more trophies to their cabinet at the Ware 10-mile race, with Jim Brown first over-70 male in 1:34.32 and Jan Fry winning the over-65 women's honours in 1:54.04.
Rob Wright was fastest Spartan of all in 1:19.52 to claim 67th overall in a field of 260.
Steven Dobner was happy to finish in 1:24.07 having spent most of the run alongside David Pattman (1:24.11).
Mo Warrilow (1:35.53) was first club female home, as Chris Saunders (1:36.11) ran his first 10-miler and Nicola Pattman clocked 1:52.59.
Dzenana Topic (1:11.45) and Jonathan Jones (1:11.54) ran the Ware 10k, while Roger Biggs ran his longest race since last September along the River Thames towpath in Walton-on-Thames.
Eight laps represented a total race distance equivalent to a half marathon's 13.1 miles and Biggs finished in 3:57.29.
Stevenage parkrun boasted more than 250 entrants on Saturday, as Spartans saw 24 members in action at seven different venues across the country.
Jonathan Parr was first at Exmouth in 16.56, as fastest and furthest-travelled Spartan, while Debbie Blantern (29.27) led the club at Stevenage and Nikki Nation ran a personal best 31.55.
Sam Simmons (20.04) and Hilary Davies (33.43) clocked year best times at Stevenage, with Chris Holland (24.50) doing likewise at Rutland Waters.
Meanwhile, Biggs (110th), Michael O'Keefe (140th) and Danik Bates (220th) reached unofficial parkrun milestones.
Stevenage parkrun holds its 250th event on Saturday week (July 16), with the Fairlands Valley Challenge taking place a day later.
The off-road event has a choice of distances to cover, from 10k to 50k, and is followed by Relays in the Park on July 21 for teams of four men, women and mixed.