Fairlands Valley Spartans make mark at Lee Valley half marathon

Fairlands Valley Spartans saw three of their members make the podium at the Lee Valley half marathon.

Abbie Pez won the under-20 category in a time of one hour 44 minutes 11 seconds, while Mark Goodwin (1:43.45) and Claire Pullen (1:44.29) were second in their groups.

Meanwhile, Tracy Pez finished in an excellent time of 1:45.46 on the flat, two-lap course at the White Water Centre.

Nichola Durrent and Steph Biggar clocked 1:23.35 in the 10k, as Jonathan Jones (1:08.59) and Dzenana Topic (1:09.17) also covered that distance.

Tim Robinson took on the Lee Valley Velopark 10-mile race and finished in 15th place in 1:38.14, for first in the MV50 category.

Roger Hardman was fourth among over-70 men in the Herts Vets Cross-Country Championships, after running 6.4k in 40.01.

Martin Wood (47.55) was 15th in the over-50 men's race over 9.6k and Linda Nolan ran 6.4k in 39.26 to finish sixth among the over-60 women.

Sharon Crowley was 14th in 43.57, while Nick Kleanthouse was 16th for the over-60 men in 36.15..

Ashley Pearson won the women's race at the Bedford Autodrome Marathon in 3:12.35, beating her personal best by 12 minutes to qualify for the London Championships for the first time.

Yuko Gordon ran the half-marathon distance and finished as ninth female overall and first over-70 in 1:39.58.

John Harris completed the Orion 15 cross-country race in Epping Forest in 2:12.22 for 52nd place in a field of 148, with 1500 feet of eleveation.

And parkrun highlights included first female honours for Ashley Schoenwetter at Stevenage in 21.44 and a course best for Susan McAneny (24.09) for fifth female.

Jonathan Parr was fourth out of 405 at Cassiobury in a personal best 16.26.

Others, Stevenage: Tony Randfield 22.40, Steven Dobner 24.11, Alison Shelley 25.03, Andy Jay 25.05, Jim Brown 27.00, Nicola Andersson 28.12, Chloe Chapman 28.15, Vicky Archer 28.16, David Pattman 28.34, Mo Warrilow 28.34, Debbie Blantern 28.56, Toby Eccleshall 29.25, Luke Silver 31.06, Helen Harris 36.20, Samantha Sutton 36.44, Angie Waters 39.35, Roger Biggs 48.41.

University Parks Oxford: Lucy May Field 29.30; Belvoir Castle: Daniel Sutton 29.03; Daventry: Darryl Stevens 39.05; Fareham: Mike Reynolds 31.39; Millfield: Caroline Croft 32.08; Panshanger: Jane Whitrow 52.51.







