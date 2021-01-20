Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Miles and miles being ticked off by Fairlands Valley Spartans

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:45 PM January 20, 2021   
Grant Ramsay in action for Fairlands Valley Spartans

Grant Ramsay in action for Fairlands Valley Spartans. - Credit: FVS

Long distances have been the name of the game for some at Fairlands Valley Spartans as they navigate the latest lockdown.

Sharon and Liz Crowley have been running and walking virtually along the backbone of England, completing the Montane Spine Challenge which challenged them to cover  the equivalent of the 108 miles along the Pennine Way from Edale in Derbyshire to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales.

They managed to finish well ahead of schedule too with qualifying runs allowed until the end of January.

Grant Ramsay is showing consistency with his running and has now clocked up an average of 42 miles a week in the last seven.

Sunday mornings see him complete 20-mile training runs, the best coming on December 20 with a time of two hours eight minutes and 35 seconds, but the seven were all within four minutes of each other, the slowest just 2:12:21.

All were run on a full circuit within five miles of home and in his words "consistency, avoiding injuries and enjoyment is key".

Most Read

  1. 1 Confirmation that Stevenage Five Guys restaurant is coming soon
  2. 2 Appeal to sign petition over future of ancient woodland in Stevenage
  3. 3 Man sentenced for smashing garage window, assault and drugs offences
  1. 4 SG1 regeneration officially under way as holding direction is lifted
  2. 5 New stewards employed to crack down on breaches of COVID-19 regulations
  3. 6 'Incredible community spirit' pays for boy's medical chest brace after shock diagnosis
  4. 7 Hitchin schoolboy Alex Kirk signs professional deal with Arsenal
  5. 8 Dogwalker dismayed after discovering more than 50 bags of poo on his walk
  6. 9 Man arrested after crashing into tree and fleeing scene in Hitchin
  7. 10 COVID-19 deaths across Hertfordshire hit new milestone

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding closes part of major road in Stevenage

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Council warns of 'extremely high infection rate' in Stevenage ward

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Damage caused to Stevenage salon during burglary

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Investigations

'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees'...

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus