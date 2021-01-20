Miles and miles being ticked off by Fairlands Valley Spartans

Published: 4:45 PM January 20, 2021

Long distances have been the name of the game for some at Fairlands Valley Spartans as they navigate the latest lockdown.

Sharon and Liz Crowley have been running and walking virtually along the backbone of England, completing the Montane Spine Challenge which challenged them to cover the equivalent of the 108 miles along the Pennine Way from Edale in Derbyshire to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales.

They managed to finish well ahead of schedule too with qualifying runs allowed until the end of January.

Grant Ramsay is showing consistency with his running and has now clocked up an average of 42 miles a week in the last seven.

Sunday mornings see him complete 20-mile training runs, the best coming on December 20 with a time of two hours eight minutes and 35 seconds, but the seven were all within four minutes of each other, the slowest just 2:12:21.

All were run on a full circuit within five miles of home and in his words "consistency, avoiding injuries and enjoyment is key".