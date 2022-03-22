Fairlands Valley Spartans pick up PBs on their travels

Zoe Jackson and Sue McAneny of Fairlands Valley Spartans enjoyed fine weather and great views at the Ashridge Boundary Run. - Credit: FVS

There were a pair of personal bests as Fairlands Valley Spartans headed out and about in search of action.

Nick Gill and Georgie Hooper both recorded quickest half-marathon times at Stafford.

Gill clocked one hour 34 minutes one second, beating his previous best set at he Stevenage half in 2017 by almost four minutes, while Hooper managed 1:48:58 which was more than five minutes quicker than she had managed at the Richmond Half in 2019.

Others travelled to Great Yarmouth and the Ashridge Estate to find their running pleasure.

Twenty-four Spartans ran in the spring sunshine at Parkrun events on Saturday morning and it brought even more milestones.

Toby Eccleshall ran for the 100th time at Stevenage while Darryl Stevens brought up his 190th time at Brockenhurst.

There were PBs over the 5k courses too as Paul Maguire finished at Woodhouse Moor in Leeds in 23:09, finishing 97th out of 450 runners, while Nick Kleanthous managed 25:25 at Preston Park.

Steve Wells meanwhile was was third overall in Thetford, running a time of 20:24.