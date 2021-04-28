Fairlands Valley Spartans continue to embrace return of actual races

Published: 8:45 AM April 28, 2021

Ed Hare of Fairlands Valley Spartans ran 20 miles at the Goodwood Running Grand Prix. - Credit: FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans are staring to see more and more opportunities to tackle actual races - and they couldn't be happier.

Ed Hare travelled to the Goodwood Running Grand Prix where there was a number of distances on offer.

He opted to take on the 20-mile event as part of his training for next month's Peterborough Marathon, finishing in a personal best time of two hours 48 minutes 51 seconds.

He said: "Runners were sent off socially distanced and in fours and there were staggered starts all morning for all the different events.

"It felt very safe around the event village and certainly gives you confidence that larger events can happen this year."

Jim Brown took on a half marathon organised by Run Through at Lee Valley Olympic Park, utilising the one-mile cycling circuit.

With the headwind stretches coming in short bursts, he finished in 1:52:23.

Six months after their last Rock Up ‘n’ Run race along the River Lea towpath from Stanstead St Margarets Paul Holgate and Roger Biggs returned to join the fun organised by Fordy Runners.

Holgate beat his October time by over 11 minutes, finishing the half marathon in 2:37:48, while Biggs completed the 10k event in 1:31:50.