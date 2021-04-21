Suzy Hawkins misses Fairlands Valley Spartans record by just one second

Published: 11:52 AM April 21, 2021

Fairlands Valley Spartans' Suzy Hawkins (left) was just one second outside the club's over 45 10k record. - Credit: JIM BROWN/FVS

Actual races continue to delight Fairlands Valley Spartans although the return was bittersweet for one of their athletes.

Suzy Hawkins had her eyes set on the club's over 45 10k record when she tackled the Alexandra Palace.

It wasn't the easiest of courses but Hawkins still galloped round in a time of 43 minutes 17 seconds, which was good enough for third female overall and first in her age group, but unfortunately just one second outside the previous best standard.

She did have the consolation of it being a beautiful day with stunning views across London.

She said: "It was wonderful to be out racing and the COVID-19 secure measures were good."

Danny Scanlon meanwhile tackled the Essex Half Marathon near Saffron Walden, his first race of 2021.

And it proved to be a great venue for him as he came home in a new personal best of 1:27:54, well inside his sub 90-minute goal.

He said: "It was a great venue for a PB. A flat course around an airfield with a three-lap half marathon and a six-lap full one taking place at the same time.

"I'm happy lockdown training had paid off."



