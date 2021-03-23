Bunch of Wallys found as Fairlands Valley Spartans raise money for charity
- Credit: FVS
There were a load of Wallys in Stevenage this weekend but don't panic, Fairlands Valley Spartans reckon they found them all.
Stephanie Biggar, Sally Pickles, Peter Carpenter and Pam Taylor did the Where's Wally virtual 10k for the National Literacy Trust.
They went in two separate groups in opposite directions, running three laps of a hilly route around the Old Town in Stevenage and all finished in one hour 15 minutes or less.
The Spartans virtual race round England has a new leader.
The club have both totting up the miles of their training runs and using Bristol as a nominal starting point, they have been running anti-clockwise round the coast and borders.
Penny Shenkel has now overtaken long-time leader Brian White with her 1,427km placing her in Great Yarmouth.
White is now 40km behind, somewhere between Dunwich and Walberswick on the Suffolk coast
Most Read
- 1 Major Stevenage road shut after police chase
- 2 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
- 3 Man arrested after Stevenage police chase
- 4 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
- 5 Protesters take to Windmill Hill as objections to new policing bill continue
- 6 COVID a year on: Mayor reflects on 'testing time'
- 7 Gardens and dinosaur trail reopening at weekends at Knebworth House
- 8 Post box toppers spring into action for Easter celebrations
- 9 COVID A Year On: NHS doctor's epic battle with long COVID
- 10 Prolific abuser who broke victim's nose and humiliated her in front of her kids is jailed
Hazel Smith and Cathy Craig have both moved up one place to fifth and sixth respectively. They are both passing to the north of Portsmouth having run 878 and 875 km.