Magic mile brings age group win for Fairlands Valley Spartans' Yuko Gordon

Published: 11:10 AM March 9, 2021

Chloe Chapman and Fiona Clarke's stripey Saturday took in a tour of the Stevenage heritage trail. - Credit: FVS

Yuko Gordon took top honours in her age category in the virtual British Masters One Mile Challenge.

She was one of 39 from Fairlands Valley Spartans to record a time, clocking six minutes 58 seconds to finish 892nd overall and first of 14 in the FV70 group.

Jason Anderson was the first Spartan to finish, coming home 31st in a time of 4:49, seven seconds ahead of Andrew Patterson and a further five seconds clear of Simon Jackson.

Suzy Hawkins was the first female from FVS in a time of 5:58, goo enough for 502nd position.

Hazel Smith shows her colours on Fairlands Valley Spartans' stripey Saturday. - Credit: FVS

Saturday was also the club's monthly stripey Saturday where members are encouraged to don club colours for their exertions.

Spartans' vrtual race round England, with all miles cumulatively added from a nominal starting point in Bristol, continues with leader Brian White now across the Thames and into Tilbury in Essex.

The miles are calculated by either running, walking or cycling.