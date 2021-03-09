Magic mile brings age group win for Fairlands Valley Spartans' Yuko Gordon
- Credit: FVS
Yuko Gordon took top honours in her age category in the virtual British Masters One Mile Challenge.
She was one of 39 from Fairlands Valley Spartans to record a time, clocking six minutes 58 seconds to finish 892nd overall and first of 14 in the FV70 group.
Jason Anderson was the first Spartan to finish, coming home 31st in a time of 4:49, seven seconds ahead of Andrew Patterson and a further five seconds clear of Simon Jackson.
Suzy Hawkins was the first female from FVS in a time of 5:58, goo enough for 502nd position.
Saturday was also the club's monthly stripey Saturday where members are encouraged to don club colours for their exertions.
Spartans' vrtual race round England, with all miles cumulatively added from a nominal starting point in Bristol, continues with leader Brian White now across the Thames and into Tilbury in Essex.
The miles are calculated by either running, walking or cycling.
Most Read
- 1 Plans for new block of flats on Matalan site gets green light
- 2 Dangerous rogue gas fitter handed suspended prison sentence
- 3 Boxing promoter Frank Warren praises Stevenage's Lister Hospital staff after COVID-19 battle
- 4 'Please just give us the COVID-19 vaccine,' pleads headteacher as schools reopen
- 5 Staff member left shaken after attempted armed robbery at village store
- 6 International Women's Day: A homage to those who have inspired us this year
- 7 Body found in search for missing woman
- 8 Woman named after pleading guilty to fly-tipping offence
- 9 Stevenage FC provides new location for Feed Up Warm Up drop-in
- 10 CCTV appeal after fraud incident in Stevenage