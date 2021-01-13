Fairlands Valley Spartan claims European medals with virtual runs

Published: 12:37 PM January 13, 2021

Fairlands Valley Spartans can proudly say they have a European medallist in their ranks - after head coach Brian White picked up bronze in a virtual masters 5k.

He ran a time of 21 minutes 50 seconds in the European Masters, good enough for third in the 65 plus men's category.

But things got even better for him and his GB team-mates as they took gold in the team competition for the age group.

The new year has started with a bang for Paul Holgate. In addition to two Fly 5k runs, he competed in the BMAF virtual 10k on New Year’s Eve, clocking 1:10:35 and finishing 407th.

He followed that up with 1:01:02 in the Virtual Stevenage Cross Country five mile challenge. That was 1:29 slower than his time in December due to softer ground.

The fist Saturday of the month also meant stripey Saturday, with runners out in their club gear.

Most ran at the Fly 5k with James McSweeney the quickest and Jim Brown setting a PB.











