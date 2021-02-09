Fairlands Valley Spartans get out and about for February's stripey Saturday
- Credit: FVS
Fairlands Valley Spartans have not the lockdown get in the way of their traditional curtain-raiser to the month - stripey Saturday.
The first Saturday of the month sees runners don their blue and navy kit and take to the streets.
In the continued absence of parkruns and real races, most used the 38th Fly 5K to complete their run, with a record number of 410 taking part, seven of whom were from FVS.
Jim Brown dipped under 25 minutes for the first time in a while with Marian Morley six seconds outside of that time but still a PB.
Elsewhere there was also a PB for Judy King, clocking 32 minutes 11 seconds, and Alison Shelley ran with Bertie the dog.
The club are also running a virtual coastal challenge for individuals to clock up accumulated miles, either through walking, running or cycling.
All nominally started in Bristol and headed off in a anti-clockwise direction with Brian White leading the 18-strong FVs contingent with 772km, roughly placing him in Poole.
Most Read
- 1 Heavy police presence near Stevenage park
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of ABH following police chase
- 3 Stevenage Box Wood: Just who is selling off the ancient woodland?
- 4 Widow's heart-breaking tribute song to husband who lost cancer battle
- 5 Urgent appeal for volunteers to sit with dying patients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
- 6 Town Lodge development plans revealed by council
- 7 Vicky Lovelace-Collins: Family of paramedic killed in crash mount 'Fight For Our Forgotten Hero' campaign
- 8 Letchworth man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers knife wounds
- 9 Pictures show work beginning on new homes on former Stevenage school site
- 10 Teenage rapist sentenced after 'callous' attacks