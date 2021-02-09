Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Fairlands Valley Spartans get out and about for February's stripey Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:48 PM February 9, 2021   
Jo Bowdery in her Fairlands Valley Spartan kit for February's stripey Saturday.

Jo Bowdery in her Fairlands Valley Spartan kit for February's stripey Saturday. - Credit: FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans have not the lockdown get in the way of their traditional curtain-raiser to the month - stripey Saturday.

The first Saturday of the month sees runners don their blue and navy kit and take to the streets.

In the continued absence of parkruns and real races, most used the 38th Fly 5K to complete their run, with a record number of 410 taking part, seven of whom were from FVS.

Jim Brown dipped under 25 minutes for the first time in a while with Marian Morley six seconds outside of that time but still a PB.

Marion Morley in her Fairlands Valley Spartan kit for February's stripey Saturday.

Marion Morley in her Fairlands Valley Spartan kit for February's stripey Saturday. - Credit: FVS

Elsewhere there was also a PB for Judy King, clocking 32 minutes 11 seconds, and Alison Shelley ran with Bertie the dog.

Jon Sypula in his Fairlands Valley Spartan kit for February's stripey Saturday.

Jon Sypula in his Fairlands Valley Spartan kit for February's stripey Saturday. - Credit: FVS

The club are also running a virtual coastal challenge for individuals to clock up accumulated miles, either through walking, running or cycling.

Nicola Andersson in her Fairlands Valley Spartan kit for February's stripey Saturday.

Nicola Andersson in her Fairlands Valley Spartan kit for February's stripey Saturday. - Credit: FVS

All nominally started in Bristol and headed off in a anti-clockwise direction with Brian White leading the 18-strong FVs contingent with 772km, roughly placing him in Poole.

Most Read

  1. 1 Heavy police presence near Stevenage park
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of ABH following police chase
  3. 3 Stevenage Box Wood: Just who is selling off the ancient woodland?
  1. 4 Widow's heart-breaking tribute song to husband who lost cancer battle
  2. 5 Urgent appeal for volunteers to sit with dying patients at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
  3. 6 Town Lodge development plans revealed by council
  4. 7 Vicky Lovelace-Collins: Family of paramedic killed in crash mount 'Fight For Our Forgotten Hero' campaign
  5. 8 Letchworth man arrested on suspicion of GBH after victim suffers knife wounds
  6. 9 Pictures show work beginning on new homes on former Stevenage school site
  7. 10 Teenage rapist sentenced after 'callous' attacks
Athletics

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police car

Dog walker left with head injury following town centre altercation

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Residents across Cambridgeshire are being urged to support the NHS test and trace programme to tackl

Coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 infections still falling in Stevenage and North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
concept image

Plans show what unused Hitchin space could look like in post-COVID world

Jacob Thorburn

person
shop closing down sale sign

New report reveals COVID-19's impact on Stevenage retail industry

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus