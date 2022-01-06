Meet the new year - as impressive as the old year for Fairlands Valley Spartans

Tim Robinson of Fairlands Valley Spartans after the Flitch Way Marathon on New Year's Eve. - Credit: FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans have followed a strong finish to 2021 with an equally good start to 2022.

There was still time for one more effort in the old year as four from the club took on the New Year’s Eve 10K race at Peterborough.

A congested start and muddy course slowed times but Steve Wells was 60th overall and second in the VM60 category while John Harris was 97th (fourth male 55 plus), Maria Swift (439th) and Paul Holgate (670th).

In total there were 875 finishers.

Steve Wells of Fiarlands Valley Spartans at the New Year's Eve 10K in Peterborough. - Credit: NYE 10K

Tim Robinson was also in action on December 31 as he completed the Flitch Way Marathon, a trail run starting at Felsted before going out to Rayne in the east, then to Takeley in the west, before returning to Felsted.

He finished in 43rd place with a time of five hours 25 minutes seven seconds.

Some of the 39 Fairlands Valley Spartans who were at the Stevenage Parkrun on New Year's Day. - Credit: ANDREA WESCOTT/FVS

Parkruns heralded the new year and 45 from FVS took part in total.

Jonathan Parr was first overall at Stevenage with Grant Ramsay fourth and Danny Scanlon ninth.

Ashley Schoenwetter was the second female and Yuko Gordon third.

The 351 at the Fairlands Valley Park event was the most sine the lockdown.

Others ventured further afield with the festive holidays meaning a first time visit to Thetford for James McSweeney and a trip to Haverhill for Barry Osborne, where he finished sixth overall.

Nicola Kennedy was second female at Hunstanton and the others having an away day were Michael O'Keefe (Houghton Hall), Darryl Stevens (Lymington Woodside) and Andy Jay (Teignmouth Promenade).