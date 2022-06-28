Fairlands Valley Spartans maintain Eastern Masters League winning streak

Fairlands Valley Spartans face the camera at the latest EMAC meeting - Credit: FVS

Fairlands Valley Spartans saw their women maintain their winning streak in the Eastern Masters League at Cambridge.

A team of 14 outnumbered the opposition, with Nikki Wilby, Monica Brown and Karen Dodsworth winning maximum high jump points.

Dodsworth also won the 400m and was second in triple jump, while Andrea Westcott won 100m and was second in the hammer with a personal best.

Tessa Stephenson (100m) and Wendy Tharani (1500m) added further wins, while Callie Chapman, Carolyn Linsell, Fiona Clarke, Cathy Craig, Sharon Crowley, Yuko Gordon, Stephanie Biggar and Joylyn Saunders-Mullins picked up important points as every event was covered.

Linsell, Westcott, Stephenson and Tharani ended the evening with relay success and the women will aim for another win at Bedford on July 20.

The seven-strong men's squad finished fourth, as Tim Saunders-Mullin won the hammer by a huge margin.

Steve Mayfield had five fourth places, Dave Stephenson and Chris Westcott recorded two third places, Nick Kleanthous had a best of second in the 2k walk, Grant Ramsay was second in the 1500m and Pete Smith was second in 1500m and high jump.

The relay team missed out on third place by 0.3 seconds.

Spartans saw 11 members in action at the Welwyn 10k, with Mark Goodwin first in his vet 60 age group in 48.01.

Jim Brown won the 70-plus category by three minutes, clocking 56.56 after running the second half of the race some 1.39 faster than the first.

Vish Shah clocked 53.53, with newcomer Harriet Smith finishing in the top half of the 355-strong field in 54.27.

Michael O'Keefe ran a new best of 61.42, as Jane Wadey (67.09) made her distance debut and Christine Zverev finished close behind in 67.47.

Jane Watt (68.26), Luke Gurney (63.01), Nicola Hatherly (74.00) and Judy King (74.55) completed the Spartan line-up.

Robert Wright clocked 2:06.10 at the Hitchin Hard half, while Sharon Crowley ran the 52-mile ultra Race to the Tower in 19 hours, 57 minutes and seven seconds in the Cotswolds.

Jim Brown was second in his category at the Serpentine's Last Friday of the Month 5k in Hyde Park in 27.20 and Dave Scott clocked 34.17 at the Run Orwell 5k.

Spartans also took on various parkrun events, with Jonathan Parr first at the first Stevenage event since March 2020 in 17.16.







