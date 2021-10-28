Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Fairlands Valley Spartans take in Beachy Head Marathon as excitement grows ahead of Stevenage Half

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:30 AM October 28, 2021   
Tony Randfield, Robert Wright and Tim Robinson after the Beachy Head Marathon.

Tony Randfield, Robert Wright and Tim Robinson after the Beachy Head Marathon. - Credit: FVS

The Beachy Head Marathon was top of a list of attractions for three with ties to Fairlands Valley Spartans.

Club members Tim Robinson and Robert Wright were joined by Tony Randfield, one of the event directors at Stevenage Parkrun.

The course had to be modified slightly due to standing water in the area but it still took in four of the Seven Sisters and climbed a total of 2,850 feet.

Robert Wright and Tim Robinson of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the start of the Beachy Head Marathon.

Robert Wright and Tim Robinson of Fairlands Valley Spartans at the start of the Beachy Head Marathon. - Credit: FVS

The trio stuck together and crossed the line together in five hours 26 minutes 55 seconds.

There is just four weeks to go until the Stevenage Half Marathon which takes place on Sunday, November 21.

The race will start and finish at Ridlins Athletic Stadium and will comprise of two loops using the road or cycle-ways, taking in Fairlands Valley Park, Stevenage Showground and Stevenage Football Club.

First ran in 1984, the event transforms itself into a marathon every 10 years with the next 26.2 mile iteration planned for 2024.

All proceeds go to charity and entries are still open. Anyone wishing to take part should go to www.stevenagehalfmarathon.org.uk

Athletics
Stevenage News

