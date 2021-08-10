Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Fairlands Valley Spartans help Stevenage Parkrun acquire a defibrillator

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:00 PM August 10, 2021   
David Scott of Fairlands Valley Spartans hands a defibrillator to Stevenage Parkrun event director Richard Glaister (left)

David Scott of Fairlands Valley Spartans hands a defibrillator to Stevenage Parkrun event director Richard Glaister (left). - Credit: DANIELLE LEWIS

Stevenage Parkrun now has its very own defibrillator after a donation from Fairlands Valley Spartans.

The 5k run is held every Saturday morning in Fairlands Valley Park and hope the provision will have a positive impact and reassurance for the whole running community. 

Stevenage Parkrun event director Richard Glaister said: "We really appreciate the £500 donation from Fairlands Valley Spartans.

"We used to be able to access the defibrillator in the park's office but having our own one means we can respond quickly to any incidents."

David Scott, the chairman of FVS, added: "There has always been a close link between the club and the parkrun, with many of our committee members and runners being run directors, volunteers or participants.

"We are really pleased to be able to help support this event which has, and will continue to have, such a positive impact on the local running community."

Since returning from lockdown the parkrun has had a steady increase in runners with 32 Spartans among the field of 327, up from the 256 that attended the restart in July.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police launch criminal investigation after foaming fountain prank
  2. 2 Driver who failed to stop after hitting cyclist sentenced
  3. 3 Drugs raid carried out by police after tip off
  1. 4 Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts A-level results 2021
  2. 5 Stevenage theft 'spoilt' community garden project
  3. 6 Rescue cat saved from death row needs forever home
  4. 7 Boy with muscular dystrophy in urgent need after four years living in hostel
  5. 8 Plan for 5G mast close to school prompts concerns
  6. 9 Joy at Stevenage artist's latest underpass artwork
  7. 10 'A better place for the local community': Mural celebrating town's history unveiled at Hitchin station
Athletics
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Luton crown court

Luton Crown Court

Hitchin teenager convicted of raping three young people

Court reporter

Logo Icon
Stotfold Road is closed in both directions - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archa

Ambulance called after vehicle collides with lamppost in Stevenage

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Police stock

Man arrested after fatal crash

Bianca Wild

person
Arsenal fan Danny Bailey

Tributes paid to Arsenal fan who died of COVID-19 'caught at Euros final'

Emma Bartholomew and Dan Mountney

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus