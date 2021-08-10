Fairlands Valley Spartans help Stevenage Parkrun acquire a defibrillator

Published: 5:00 PM August 10, 2021

Stevenage Parkrun now has its very own defibrillator after a donation from Fairlands Valley Spartans.

The 5k run is held every Saturday morning in Fairlands Valley Park and hope the provision will have a positive impact and reassurance for the whole running community.

Stevenage Parkrun event director Richard Glaister said: "We really appreciate the £500 donation from Fairlands Valley Spartans.

"We used to be able to access the defibrillator in the park's office but having our own one means we can respond quickly to any incidents."

David Scott, the chairman of FVS, added: "There has always been a close link between the club and the parkrun, with many of our committee members and runners being run directors, volunteers or participants.

"We are really pleased to be able to help support this event which has, and will continue to have, such a positive impact on the local running community."

Since returning from lockdown the parkrun has had a steady increase in runners with 32 Spartans among the field of 327, up from the 256 that attended the restart in July.