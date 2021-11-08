The ball numbers ahead of the 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw

St Albans City players celebrate at the final whistle after beating Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup first round. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

St Albans City will be ball number 17 and Stevenage number 37 in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup.

Saints produced the major shock of the first round by beating League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers 3-2 on Sunday night in front the BBC Match of the Day cameras.

It put them in the second round for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Stevenage meanwhile have a replay with MK Dons to overcome first if they are to play in the next round.

Boro drew 2-2 with the League One side at Stadium MK on Saturday after goals from Brad Barry and Elliott List.

The draw will be shown live on ITV after Dagenham & Redbridge's home tie against Salford City on Monday evening, the last tie of the first round.

Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday, December 3 until Monday, December 6, with the 20 winning clubs collecting £34,000 each from the competition prize fund.

The ball numbers for the FA Cup second round draw:

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. Morecambe

13. Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17. ST ALBANS CITY

18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood

25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. Milton Keynes Dons or STEVENAGE

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale

40. Gateshead or Altrincham