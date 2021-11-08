The ball numbers ahead of the 2021-22 FA Cup second round draw
St Albans City will be ball number 17 and Stevenage number 37 in the draw for the second round of the FA Cup.
Saints produced the major shock of the first round by beating League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers 3-2 on Sunday night in front the BBC Match of the Day cameras.
It put them in the second round for the first time since the 1996-97 season.
Stevenage meanwhile have a replay with MK Dons to overcome first if they are to play in the next round.
Boro drew 2-2 with the League One side at Stadium MK on Saturday after goals from Brad Barry and Elliott List.
The draw will be shown live on ITV after Dagenham & Redbridge's home tie against Salford City on Monday evening, the last tie of the first round.
Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday, December 3 until Monday, December 6, with the 20 winning clubs collecting £34,000 each from the competition prize fund.
The ball numbers for the FA Cup second round draw:
1. Bradford City or Exeter City
2. Mansfield Town
3. Sutton United
4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City
6. Carlisle United
7. Yeovil Town
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Rotherham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12. Morecambe
13. Barrow
14. Burton Albion
15. Colchester United
16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United
17. ST ALBANS CITY
18. Shrewsbury Town
19. FC Halifax Town
20. Chesterfield
21. Rochdale or Notts County
22. Kidderminster Harriers
23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24. Boreham Wood
25. Buxton
26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27. AFC Wimbledon
28. Harrogate Town
29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30. Walsall
31. Swindon Town
32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33. Charlton Athletic
34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. Leyton Orient
37. Milton Keynes Dons or STEVENAGE
38. Lincoln City
39. Port Vale
40. Gateshead or Altrincham
