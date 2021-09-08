Baldock Town march on in FA Cup but Arlesey Town's run is over
Baldock Town claimed another scalp as they charge in the FA Cup shows no sign of stopping.
The Reds had already seen off Isthmian League Division One North Grays Athletic 2-1 in the previous round and they marched into the second qualifying round with a 1-0 win over Wisbech Town of the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.
Ashley Hay got the only goal of the game after 32 minutes of the first half and they stayed strong to set up a clash away to step three Wingate & Finchley, set for Saturday, September 18.
Arlesey Town couldn't join them though as they went down to a first-half blitz at home to Bowers & Pitsea, eventually losing 5-0.
Four of those goals came in the first half with the the first and third from the penalty spot.
It ends a brave run but they have a chance to kick-off another one when they start their FA Vase campaign on Saturday at home to FC Deportivo Galicia.
Baldock meanwhile are in Spartan South Midlands League action at Hadley.
