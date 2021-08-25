Baldock Town get another chance for giantkilling after FA Cup draw
Baldock Town's reward for a huge FA Cup upset is a home tie to another side higher up the pyramid.
They will play at New Lamb Meadow to Northern Premier League Division One Midlands outfit Wisbech Town.
The Reds reached this stage with a 2-1 win over Isthmian League Division One North Grays Athletic.
Ashley Hay forced an error out of Danny Sambridge in the Baldock goal on 27 minutes, Owen Robertson the grateful recipient, and six minutes later Josh Furness headed home a Charlie Rome corner.
Joseph Agunbiade pulled one back nine minutes into the second half but Baldock held on for a famous win.
Two goals from Archie Sayer and a late winner from Jalen Miller sent Arlesey Town through to a home tie with Bowers & Pitsea.
It came in a 3-2 win over March Town United, restored to the competition after the Blues' original opponents, Bugbrooke St Micheals, had been expelled for fielding an ineligible player.
Stotfold are top of SSML Division One after a last-gasp 2-1 win over Wellingborough Whitworth, Devonte Simms and Ash Kersey on target, while Letchworth picked up a second successive win, beating Buckingham Athletic 2-0.