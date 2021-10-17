Memories of a famous FA Cup run for Stevenage after first round draw made

Published: 1:39 PM October 17, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM October 17, 2021

The draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup has been made with both Stevenage and St Albans City involved. - Credit: NICK POTTS/PA

Stevenage have a short trip to old foes after the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup.

They will play at MK Dons in a repeat of the 2010 match at the same stage, won on penalties in a replay by Boro.

That was the season they reached the fourth round after beating Newcastle United 3-1 in the third.

St Albans City have been given more incentive to finally see off Corinthian Casuals in their replay on Tuesday night after being drawn at home to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Saints last game in the first round was at home to Carlisle United in 2016, eventually losing 5-3.

The ties are due to be played over the first weekend in November.





FA Cup first round draw in full:

1.Bradford City v Exeter City

2.Sunderland v Mansfield Town

3.Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United v Sutton United

4.Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

5.Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City

6.Carlisle United v Horsham

7.Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town or Weymouth

8.Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

9.Rotherham United v Bromley

10.Portsmouth v Harrow Borough

11.Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

12.Morecambe v Newport County

13.Banbury United v Barrow

14.Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion

15.AFC Sudbury v Colchester United

16.Northampton Town v Cambridge United

17.Corinthian Casuals v ST ALBANS CITY v Forest Green Rovers

18.Boston United v Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town

19.Pontefract Colleries or AFC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

20.Chesterfield v Southend United

21.Rochdale v Tamworth or Notts County

22.Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town

23.Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors

24.Boreham Wood v Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta

25.York City or Morpeth Town v Kettering Town or Buxton

26.Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic

27.AFC Wimbledon v Brackley Town or Guiseley

28.Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham

29.Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers

30.King's Lynn Town v Walsall

31.Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town

32.Bolton Wanderers v Stockport

33.Charlton Athletic v Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville

34.Oxford United v Bristol Rovers

35.Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers

36.Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United

37.MK Dons v STEVENAGE

38.Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea

39.Port Vale v Accrington Stanley

40.Maske United or Gateshead v Altrincham