Memories of a famous FA Cup run for Stevenage after first round draw made
- Credit: NICK POTTS/PA
Stevenage have a short trip to old foes after the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup.
They will play at MK Dons in a repeat of the 2010 match at the same stage, won on penalties in a replay by Boro.
That was the season they reached the fourth round after beating Newcastle United 3-1 in the third.
St Albans City have been given more incentive to finally see off Corinthian Casuals in their replay on Tuesday night after being drawn at home to League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.
Saints last game in the first round was at home to Carlisle United in 2016, eventually losing 5-3.
The ties are due to be played over the first weekend in November.
FA Cup first round draw in full:
1.Bradford City v Exeter City
2.Sunderland v Mansfield Town
3.Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United v Sutton United
4.Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle
5.Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City
6.Carlisle United v Horsham
7.Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town or Weymouth
8.Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
9.Rotherham United v Bromley
10.Portsmouth v Harrow Borough
11.Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
12.Morecambe v Newport County
13.Banbury United v Barrow
14.Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion
15.AFC Sudbury v Colchester United
16.Northampton Town v Cambridge United
17.Corinthian Casuals v ST ALBANS CITY v Forest Green Rovers
18.Boston United v Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town
19.Pontefract Colleries or AFC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United
20.Chesterfield v Southend United
21.Rochdale v Tamworth or Notts County
22.Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town
23.Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors
24.Boreham Wood v Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta
25.York City or Morpeth Town v Kettering Town or Buxton
26.Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic
27.AFC Wimbledon v Brackley Town or Guiseley
28.Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham
29.Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers
30.King's Lynn Town v Walsall
31.Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town
32.Bolton Wanderers v Stockport
33.Charlton Athletic v Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville
34.Oxford United v Bristol Rovers
35.Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers
36.Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United
37.MK Dons v STEVENAGE
38.Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea
39.Port Vale v Accrington Stanley
40.Maske United or Gateshead v Altrincham
