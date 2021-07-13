Arlesey Town and Baldock Town get home draws for early rounds of the FA Cup

Published: 11:56 PM July 13, 2021

There was home comforts for both Arlesey Town and Baldock Town after the draws for the early rounds of the FA competitions.

The pair will play at home in both the FA Cup extra-preliminary round. Landlords Arlesey start their journey against Eastern Counties Premier Division Thetford Town on Saturday, August 7, with Baldock likely to have their game with Wembley shifted to the Sunday.

If they both win then that scenario will be repeated in the preliminary round with either Bugbrooke St Michaels or March Town United the visitors for Arlesey and Grays Athletic Baldock's opponents.

The FA Vase has also placed Arlesey at home with FC Deportivo Galicia coming to the New Lamb Meadow on September 11.

Their prize in the second qualifying round would be yet another home game against either Long Buckby or Tring Athletic.

But while that round will also see Baldock's first game, it breaks the sequence with the Reds having to go to either Halstead United or Potton United.

That round will be played on September 25.