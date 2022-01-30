Teams are starting to worry about us now says Stevenage's Jake Reeves

Jake Reeves says Stevenage are getting better and better. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

There has been nothing bleak about January for Stevenage as a resounding win at home to Harrogate Town made it five games unbeaten in League Two.

Goals from Jake Reeves, Luke Norris, for the fourth consecutive game, and Jake Taylor, sent Boro to a 3-0 success and shot them up to 17th, 12 points clear now of the relegation zone.

And with the feel-good factor pulsing at the Lamex once again, Reeves believes opposition teams are starting to worry about them rather than being confident they can force a mistake out of the Stevenage players.

He said: "What most teams want to do in this league is press high and nick it off teams and go for goal.

"We’re eradicating our mistakes and we’re making the others worry about us now.

"We’re trying to get in behind them, we’re trying to get up the field and get close to their goal and create chances.

"It was a really professional game from the boys. We stuck to the plan throughout and the second half was a lot better than certain second halves we’ve had.

"We managed to play our game and really keep the focus going forward, which was really pleasing."

Harrogate provided a physical and direct threat from the off but from the moment Reeves put Boro in front, the momentum was all with the hosts.

The 28-year-old said: "They started really sharp. That’s one of their biggest threats, they get on the front foot, they want to play forward and they want to try and bully you a little bit.

"You have to stand up to that and we did that perfectly and countered off the back of it.

"We were very composed, very calm and very professional.

"They still tried to throw everything at us but the boys at the back particularly defending admirably.

"We’re getting better as well with second balls, we’re getting a couple of passes in before we break instead of just hooking it forward and hoping for the best.

"We’re getting there."

And the goal and an assist helped him to a man of the match performance, even if the latter did make him smile.

"I’ll take the assist shout," he laughed. "Passing the ball 10 yards to someone who then runs the length of the pitch is good, I’ll have that.

"It was nice to get a goal though. We’re starting to get higher up the pitch as midfielders now and we’re starting to pose a threat to other teams."