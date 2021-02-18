Stevenage experience definitely not what David Stockdale expected

Published: 6:30 AM February 18, 2021

David Stockdale has been impressed with what he has found at Stevenage. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

David Stockdale says his expectations of what would await him at Stevenage were nothing like the reality he found.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper arrived on an emergency loan from Wycombe Wanderers after Jamie Cumming picked up an injury after the win over Grimsby Town at the end of January.

At that stage Boro were just above the relegation places but for once, according to the former Brighton and Birmingham City stopper, the league table lied.

He said: "People ask me how things are going and the league doesn’t look right for me.

"Sometimes you go to a club and you’ll be outplayed but we haven’t been in any of the games.

"When the results aren’t dropping it’s nice to get a few wins.

"I believe in this group and I know I’m just stepping in for Jamie and when he is back, I’ll be watching closely as they can really step on.

"You need to get a run together to start climbing the table so hopefully this is the start."