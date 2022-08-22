Steve Evans gets his man as David Amoo signs for Stevenage

David Amoo has joined Stevenage after his release from Port Vale in June. - Credit: BARRINGTON COOMBS/PA

Steve Evans has got one new signing agreed and in ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Stevenage boss has captured wide forward David Amoo, the 31-year-old having been without a club since leaving Port Vale in June.

Vale Park represented his most stable home but he has amassed plenty of appearances in the Football League since being released by Liverpool as a youngster.

He counts Preston North End, Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United and Cambridge United as former clubs and even spent two years with Partick Thistle in the SPL.





He is the Boro boss's 12th signing of the summer and will be available for selection for the Carabao Cup second round match with Peterborough United at the Lamex.

Evans still has designs on at least one more signing before the September 1 close of the window.