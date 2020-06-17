Advanced search

San Francisco bound for Cycling UK Stevenage after successful Bike Week

PUBLISHED: 11:42 18 June 2020

Members of the Stevenage & North Herts branch of Cycling UK have been getting out and about during the national Bike Week. Picture: JIM BROWN

The nationally observed Bike Week organised by Cycling UK came to an end at the weekend – and members of the Stevenage & North Herts branch certainly made the most of it by putting in plenty of miles.

Members of the Stevenage & North Herts branch of Cycling UK have been getting out and about during the national Bike Week. Picture: CYCLING UKMembers of the Stevenage & North Herts branch of Cycling UK have been getting out and about during the national Bike Week. Picture: CYCLING UK

The challenge from the club to its members was to see how many members they could get riding while seeing where their cumulative efforts would take them over the nine days of the event.

Initially the challenge was situated firmly in this country, the goal being to cycle from Stevenage to John O’Groats, then to Lands End before returning to Stevenage.

However, it soon became apparent that those goals were well within the club’s reach as they completed the near 1,000 kilometres from Stevenage to John O’Groats in just one day.

And the figure kept creeping up so that soon 6,000km had been racked up, or twice round the initial circuit.

In the end Cycling UK Stevenage’s team, now consisting of 86 people, got all the way to San Francisco in a week, a total of 8,581 kilometres or 5,329 miles.

And with some reports still to come in that figure could well be increased.

Some of the routes covered include all or part of the Stevenage Circular Cycle event, originally set for June 7, and the Baldock Cycle Challenge which should have happened on Sunday.

The Bike Week Treasure Hunt, all within Stevenage, has been extended to Sunday and there are lots of routes on the local Cycling UK website which you can follow whenever you like.

Go to their Facebook page, Cycling UK Stevenage, or visit www.stevenagectc.org.uk

