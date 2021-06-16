Cricket round-up: Sensational opening partnership sends Stevenage to tremendous victory

Published: 4:15 PM June 16, 2021

Karan Anand of Stevenage Cricket Club scored 122 not out in a first-wicket partnership of 198 with Conor Hayward. - Credit: STEVENAGE CC

A near 200-run partnership for the first wicket set Stevenage on their way to a superb victory in Herts Cricket League Division Two A.

Karan Anand and skipper Conor Hayward made 198 against Berkhamsted before the latter fell nine short of his century.

Anand ploughed on though and finished unbeaten on 122, a figure that included 10 fours.

Stevenage finished on 256-1 in their 50 overs and then with Martin Nevill taking 3-25, they bowled Berko out for just 169, winning by 87 runs.

Knebworth Park meanwhile lost their unbeaten record in the division, going down to a 91-run defeat at Redbourn.

Both sides had gone into the contest without a loss and a flying start with the bat by Redbourn laid the foundations.

They scored 29 in the first three overs and with Conor Yorath making an excellent 138, they finished on 301, Matt Hutchinson the pick of the Knebworth bowlers with 4-41.

Knebworth never really got going in their reply though and despite a well-played 44 from Archie Stephens, 30 for Alex Richmond and some great hitting at the end by Neil Hart (35), they were all out for 210.

Mark Woods hit a fine 129 not out as Knebworth's seconds beat St Albans by 74 runs.

He and Amelia Kemp (44) added 124 for the third wicket before Sam Heron took 3-52.

Ian Hildebrandt then took centre stage, claiming 4-33 including a hat-trick as the visitors were bowled out for 168.

The thirds beast Hemel Hempstead with a ball to spare.

Darren Hopcraft, Ed Emsley and Syed Abdi took two wickets each before the former hit 72, receiving valuable support from U15s James Bedford and Luke Mably.

An excellent bowling and fielding display by the fourths set up their win over Flitwick.

Richard Wheeler bagged four wickets while his brother Phil behind the stumps took three catches, and Toby Brown and Ryan Loonan also snatched excellent catches.

Brown took 3-2 and John Inman 2-13 as the visitors were bowled out for 91.

In reply the Park were struggling only for a fine captain's innings of 58 not out by Jonathan Cirkel saw them home to 94-6.

Baldock's win in the Division Five B top of the table clash with Redbourn has sent them clear on their own.

Played at home, they bowled Redbourn out for 175, Alistair Jones taking 4-23 while there was 3-12 for Tim Dean and 3-29 for Mongston.

The reply easily survived the loss of an early wicket as they cantered home with six wickets to spare, Louis Woodley top-scoring with 41.

The seconds performed better this week but still lost by 86 runs to Watford Town.

Hayden Kilcullen took 4-44 as Watford made 226-6 in 45 overs but despite a bright 37 from Jack Mead, Baldock finished on 139.

The thirds lost a tight game to Welwyn Garden City by seven runs, two wickets for W.Flynn and 40 from Richard Sullivan not enough, while the fourths were also beaten at Hatfield Hyde, Stu Phillips getting 31 and Martin Malocco 3-18 in the four-wicket loss.