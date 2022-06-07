Table toppers Radlett race to rapid victory against West Herts

Josh De Caires scored an unbeaten 41 as Radlett eased to a quick win over West Herts. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Radlett remained top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division in comfort but it was a day to forget for Harpenden.

Playing at Cobden Hill, the home side had their game with West Herts wrapped up ridiculously quickly.

Having won the toss and elected to field on an overcast morning, the visitors were all out for 89 inside 30 overs.

Their top scorer was Kyle Wilson who was 18 not out at the finish but his team-mates found it difficult against the Radlett attack.

Randeep Sanghera was the pick with 3-18 but Nathan Smith also managed 3-22, both having bowled six overs each.

The reply needed less than 11 overs and saw only one wicket fall. Josh De Caires (41*) and Kabir Toor (36*) eased Radlett over the line.

Ashley Sivarajah bowled excellently for Harpenden against Hertford. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Harpenden though went down to a five-wicket defeat at home to Hertford, the visitors' first win of the season.

The hosts had won the toss and opted to bat but could only make 148-9 in their rain-shortened 44 overs.

They started solidly, if unspectacularly, but once Harry Seagrave went for a top score of 36, the sixth wicket to fall, the tail would soon follow.

They had a good start with the ball in hand to, holding Hertford to 41-3, but a partnership of 79 for the fourth wicket gave the away team the advantage and they finished it off in the 39th over.

Ashley Sivarajah bowled well though for Harps, finishing on 3-13 after nine overs.

London Colney Cricket Club's Simon Fretter. - Credit: MATT BRISTOW

London Colney are up to third in Division Three B after handing Hemel Hempstead their first loss of the year.

Batting first, Colney got off to a flying start with Rick Zeiderman and Adil Raja but it was the introduction of Tim Fretter that kicked things on further.

He finished with 67 and 27 in 28 balls from Adam Frame got them onto 194-8 in their 50 overs.

Fretter returned to take two wickets in the opening over but despite Hemel taking the aggressive approach, Colney were also in command.

And it was through spinners Simon Fretter and Frame that they closed out a 75-run success.

Fretter finished on 4-13 from his 10 overs while Frame managed 4-23 as the pair bowled accurately and giving Hemel little to hit.