Four to the floor for Preston as the wins keep coming

Ian Williamson and Andrew Hedges put on an unbeaten 144 for Preston fourths against Letchworth. - Credit: CRAIG TENNANT

Preston have hit the ground running in the Herts Cricket League as they made it four wins out of four for the second week running.

The first-team travelled to Broxbourne and secured a conniving 66-run win to move fourth in the Championship.

Opener Jake George sent them on their way with 100 off 121 balls, gaining valuable support from in-form Australian Nivin Sathyajith with 66 and Ed Wharton who crashed 29 off just 18 balls.

It set a target of 248 for Broxbourne but that was taken away with them by the relentless bowling from Preston who restricted them to 180-9 in their 50 overs.

Casey Walker finished on 2-30 and Jack Stevens got 2-25 but Max Anderson led the way with 3-45.

The seconds also beat with another fine bowling display.

Mark Waters (3-27) and Ashley Catlin (3-17) were the main two although Bhavin Patel and David Fleckney shared the other four wickets between them as the visitors were all out for 102 in 39 overs.

Openers Pete Gooden (27) and George Biggs (58) then eased them to a 10-wicket win.

David Kay takes a superb catch for Preston fourths against Letchworth. - Credit: CRAIG TENNANT

The thirds beat Flamstead by 62 runs thanks to a 151-run partnership between Callum Blair (98) and Nick Staddon (65) and the fourths completed the good day with another 10-wicket win, this one over Letchworth fourths.

Youngsters Jacob Williamson (3-28) and Harry Catlin (3-25) were the stand-out performers.

There was better news for Letchworth's first team as they beat Langleybury by 113 runs in Division One.

The Whitethorn Lane crowd were treated to a sparkling display with the ball in hand after a partnership of 94 between Christy O'Brien (59) and George Denman (46) helped the home side to 248-9.





Praveen Bhatti took two quick wickets, as did skipper Harry Aitkenhead to leave Langleybury 41-6.

They eventually limped to 135-9 as Letchworth moved up to fifth in the table.

The seconds and thirds followed the fourth team to defeats, U13 Dylan Williams starring on debut for the twos with 2-35, and another U13, Thomas Watts, was the fifth team's star man in a loss to Hatfield & Crusaders.

He took 4-30 and scored 32 on just his second senior appearance.

Hitchin secured a very nervy win in Division One away to Flitwick.

The home side had made just 129 batting first as Duncan Howells' 10 overs earned him 4-37 and ripped the heart out of the middle order,

In reply Hitchin made hard work of it after a good start took them to 59-1.

From there they crumbled to 92-6 but Shaftab Khalid remained at the wicket, finishing on 31 not out, with a final partnership of 18 with Luke Day taking them to the win in the 42nd over.

Ickleford had a much more comfortable win in Division Two A, beating Abbots Langley by five wickets.

The visitors batted first and were all out for 136 in the final over. Sam Draper took 3-16 while there was two wickets each for Luke Marsden and Eswar Krishnamurthy.

In reply Tom Brown made an impressive 62, with his partnerships with Duncan Jenner and Krishnamurthy proving the cornerstone of the success.

The seconds lost by one wicket at Baldock, Tom Willoughby making 37 in a total of 132, but despite 4-30 from Adam Parkins and 3-8 for Adam Ross, Baldock claimed the win.

The thirds had a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Redbourn, Harry Chan getting 3-22 and Matteo Peareth 2-27 before Dave Pursey carried his bat for 39 not out.

The fourths also won, beating Hitchin sixths by 25 runs.

Russell Dermont hit a brilliant 75 before Roy Izzard claimed 3-11 with a final over burst.